Celebrate The Marvelous Festival Of RakshaBandhan With A Kurta Set For Women.

It's time to shop for the best kurta set for women as the festival of sibling love- Raksha Bandhan is coming soon. By now, many of us have already decided which outfit to wear, and which mehndi design to put on. While some of us are still confused regarding the outfit and want to purchase a new one.

During the festive season, all of us prefer wearing ethnic outfits and getting decked up to look the best. This is the time when Indian ethnic wear for women is highly in demand be it sarees, suits, lehenga cholis, Kurtis, ethnic gowns, or kurta sets. However, if you are looking for both comfort and style then the kurta pant set for women will suit your preference. You can also go for a kurta set with a dupatta to get the complete Indian touch.

Kurta Set For Women: We have curated some of the best kurta sets for women that you can check out:

GoSriKi womens Kurta with Pant & Dupatta





This charming kurta and palazzo set with dupatta from GoSriKi will be perfect for this festive occasion. The kurta is a regular fit thus, giving you a comfortable look. Crafted with a cotton blend this suit set with dupatta can be paired with silver jhumkis and mules flat to get the picture-perfect look. If you are planning to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at home then this complete look will be the best. Kurta Set Price: Rs 619.





MEERA FAB Women's Cotton Printed Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta Set





Do you love the Anarkali Kali suit? This one from Meera Fab will give you a gorgeous and elegant look. Available in two colors- Pink and Blue you can choose according to your preference. This suit can be machine washed. To make the suit more attractive it is tailored with a V-neck design. Pair it up with brass jhumkis and juttis for comfortable wear. Kurta Set Price: Rs 899.





Royal Export Women's Blue Color Viscose Gold Printed Kurta Sharara Set with Dupatta





Sharara brings royalty to your look. The stylish kurta sharara set from Royal Export will make everyone compliment your look as it looks like designer ethnic wear. The gold printed design with short sleeves makes it perfect for traditional wear. Pair this outfit with golden juttis and a golden clutch bag to get a complete traditional look. Kurta Set Price: Rs 799.

Women's Rayon Straight Kaftan Kurta With Pant Set





Kaftan is highly in demand because of its smart Indo-Western look. Rayon Straight Kaftan Kurta With Pant Set will give you a relaxed and stylish look. The bright mustard color and floral print make it the best choice for a summer festive look. The length of this kaftan is 42 inches, sleeves are 20 inches with a round neck design. Kaftan Kurta with Pant will be the best ethnic wear for girls. You can team it up with open toes flat or Block Pumps. Kurta Set Price: Rs 767.

Anubhutee Women's Rayon Printed Kurta Set with Palazzo





A simple and classic kurta set from Anubhutee is good for both casual and festive wear. The top Fabric is of Viscose Rayon and the bottom fabric is pure cotton. With ethnic motif print, it offers a refreshing fashion for every Indian woman. The suit set can be hand washed for better care. Pair this Kurta Set with heels and black danglers. Kurta Set Price: Rs 748





Miss fame Women's Cotton Kurta with Pants and Dupatta Set





The light blue color Kurta set from Miss Fame is made of pure cotton to absorb sweat from the body and make it breathable. The three-piece set includes a kurta, pants, and a dupatta. You can choose the color as it is available in Blue and Pink. The design is of handwork and is perfect for festival wear. Pair it with pointed heels to add elegance to your look. Kurta Set Price: Rs 999





