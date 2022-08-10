Amazon Sale Today: Last Day of Freedom Sale to Save Up to 40% of 5 Star Washing Machines from LG, Whirlpool, Etc.

Amazon Sale Today: Are you looking for a washing machine? Let’s check out the 5 star washing machine on the last day of Amazon Sale Today and save up to 40% on top brands like Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

By Sumit Bansal
Wed, 10 Aug 2022 11:11 AM IST
As Amazon Sale today is the last day, you have the chance to save up to 40% on 5 star washing machines. Any electrical appliance with 5 star rating means extremely efficient and is likely to keep your electricity bill in check. The washing machines are one of the essential parts of our must-have household appliances. They help us in easing our everyday laundry job but the regular usage of these appliances leads to hefty electricity bills. 


Thus we suggest you have a 5 star washing machine that is electricity efficient as well as functional. As today is the last day of the Amazon Sale, garb up to 40% off on top brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, and more. During the sale, you can also save an extra 10% via bank offer using an SBI Credit card.


Grab the deal before the sale ends. 


Amazon Sale Today: Top Deals on 5 Star Washing Machine 


Samsung 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine


Samsung washing machine


This 6.5 kg 5 Star washing machine Samsung comes affordable with great wash quality. It is suitable for bachelors and small families with 3-4 family members. It has 3 years on product and 22 years on motor warranty. 


The 5 star rating product provides great energy efficiency with less noise and long-lasting performance. It has Wobble technology that provides gentle care to fabrics. As the Amazon Sale today is here, save 22% on this product. 

Samsung washing machine price: Rs 21,500  Deal Price: Rs 16,690


Reason to Buy: 

  • Low power consumption 

  • It comes with a child lock. 



Panasonic Fully Automatic Washing Machine


Panasonic washing machine


This 6 kg 5 star washing machine from Panasonic is ideal for bachelors and small families that comes with 680 RPM for higher spin speed to provide lower drying time. It has 8 wash program for every type of fabric and it has 2 years on product and 10 years on motor warranty. 


It has a unique water cube tub design that creates the magic flow for effective cleaning with fewer tangles. Save 33% on this product during the sale. 

Panasonic washing machine price: 20,000  Deal Price: 13,490


Reason to Buy: 

  • One-touch smart wash.

  • It comes with fussy control technology for suggesting the water level. 



LG Smart Inverter Top Loading Washing Machine


LG Washing Machine


LG 5 star washing machine with 6.5 kg of capacity is very easy to use and provides great wash quality. It is quite suitable for bachelors and small-sized families. The 700 RPM offers a higher spin speed for fast drying. 


It has multiple wash programs for every type of fabric and it comes with a turbo drum for the most powerful washing. LG washing machine price: Rs 21,490 Deal Price: Rs 16,690


Reason to Buy: 

  • The 5-star energy-rated product for best efficiency. 

  • The smart inverter motor adjusts energy consumption. 



Whirlpool Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine


Whirlpool washing machine


This Whirlpool 6kg 5 star washing machine is available in a 3 wash program with a 66L large wash tub with a deep wash system. This semi automatic washing is equipped with 4 wheels to move around via sliding. 


The 1400 RPM brings superior drying of clothes. Save 28% on the last day of the sale. 

Whirlpool washing machine price: Rs 12,700  Deal Price: Rs 9,100



Explore more deals on 5 Star washing machine on the last day of Amazon Sale Today here


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon. 

