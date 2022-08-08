Amazon Sale: Save Up To 70% On Laptops From Lenovo, Dell, Acer, And Many More For Office Use

Amazon Sale On Laptops: If you are looking to purchase a good laptop for the office then you should take advantage of Amazon Sale to save significantly on everything. With discounts of up to 70% off you can purchase the best laptops from top brands. The Amazon Freedom Sale gives you a great opportunity to save big on all the products.

Additionally, any purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards will receive a 10% immediate discount, up to Rs 2000, from Amazon in conjunction with SBI. We have listed some of the best laptops for the office available at a great deal.





Amazon Sale: Deals On The Best Laptops For Office Use





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD

If you want to pick a laptop specifically for official purposes and a handy one then this Lenovo IdeaPad can be the right pick for you. The sleek and lightweight design makes it handy that can be easily carried along with you. With a screen size of 15. 6 inches, you can make Presentations clearly. The quality battery life helps in making your work easier as you do not have to worry about charging for 7.5 hours. Original Price: Rs 54,490. Deal Price: Rs 32,990.





Acer Aspire 5 Laptop

The Acer Laptop can be another good option for office work. With 8 GB RAM and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, you can carry out all your office work efficiently. Airflow is increased by the ergonomic hinge design. The two in-built microphones deliver a crystal-clear speech. This makes it ideal for those online conferences and classes. Original Price: Rs 65,999. Deal Price: Rs 45,990.





Mi Notebook Pro

When it comes to laptops for the office this one from MI can be a good option giving you the best offer during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The Anti Glare display does not harm your eyes while working for prolonged hours. The laptops weigh 1.4 kg which makes them highly portable. Original Price: Rs 74,990.Deal Price: Rs 57,990





HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5





Here is another good option for a laptop for official purposes. This HP Laptop comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM. For all the graphic designers this laptop can be a great pick as this comes with AMD Radeon RX 5500M. The screen resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels. Grab the besty price during this Amazon Sale. Original Price: Rs 73,682. Deal Price: Rs 54,990.





Dell New Vostro 3405 Laptop

This Dell Laptop comes with a 14-inch screen size and 8GB RAM storage capacity. You can connect it easily with a Wifi and Bluetooth. With the software of Win 11 + Office you can carry out all your office works easily without any hassle. Original Price: Rs 49,990.Deal Price: Rs 32,990.





Explore More Deals On Laptops For Office





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.