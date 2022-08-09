Amazon Sale Offers: Up to 50% off 25 Liter Geysers From AO Smith, Crompton, Bajaj, And More

Amazon Sale Offers: As we all know the importance of a hot water shower, Amazon Freedom Sale here. you have a chance to save up to 50% on 25 liter Geysers, which is best suited for large families especially. Whether it is work pressure or even sore muscles, a good hot water shower will help you to survive all of these.





While buying a geyser, it is necessary to keep in mind the power consumption, capacity, and time is taken to heat up the water. If you have 4-5 family members, then a 25 liter geyser will be the best pick for you. Here we are sharing with you some of the top deals during the Amazon Freedom Sale on 25 liter geysers. You can also save an additional 10% on bank offers via using SBI Credit Card. Grab the best deals.







AO Smith Storage 25 Liter Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)











This AO Smith 25 Liter geyser comes with 7 years of warranty on the inner tank and 2+1 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element. As it is a five-star rating product, it offers maximum energy savings and it comes with a sturdy tank with 2 times thicker than ordinary geysers.





It provides continuous heating even in hard water conditions and it is insulated with PUF for superior heat retention. As the Amazon Freedom Sale is here, save 16% on this AO Smith Geyser 25 Liter Geyser Price: 9,500 Deal Price: Rs 7,999.





Reason to Buy:





Offers unmatched performance.

It comes with IP4 rated for maximum safety.







Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated (Geyser)











This Crompton 25-liter geyser comes with fast heating technology and has three-level safety with automatic thermal cut-out and a multi-functional valve to provide higher safety.





It comes with a specially designed magnesium Anode that prevents corrosion that occurs due to hard water. It comes with a 5-year warranty on the tank, a 2-year warranty on the element, and 2 years on the complete product. Grab 33% off during the Amazon Freedom Sale. 25 Liter Geyser Price:10,000 Deal Price: Rs 6,699.





Reason to Buy:

An energy-efficient water heater.

It comes with a powerful heating element with a rust-free body.







Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body Water Heater











Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands, this 25 liter geyser comes with a titanium glass-lined enamel-coated mild steel tank and it is suitable for 8-bar pressure. It came with a child safety mode to prevent any accidental hazards.





This New Shakti Neo 25 liter geyser comes with a 1-year warranty. As the Amazon Freedom sale is here, save 44% on this product. 25 Liter Geyser Price: 12,200 Deal Price: Rs 6,889.





Reason to Buy:





Suitable for large families with 5-6 members.

It comes with a child safety mode to prevent any accidental hazards.







Havells Monza 25-Liter Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser)









This Havells Monza water heater comes with 5-star ratings, waterproof with IP4 protection for longer product life. It has an adjustable knob for the temperature setting between 25 C to 75 C to get the desired temperature.





It is made with ultra-thick superior steel that provides superior corrosion protection and has anti-dust properties. The tank is also made with stainless steel to protect it from corrosion. Grab 46% off during the Amazon Freedom Sale. 25 Liter Geyser Price:15,060 Deal Price: Rs 8,099.





Reason to Buy:

It is built for a long last and comes with an adjustable knob.

Available in mounted design.







Explore more deals on 25 liter geysers during the Amazon Sale here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.