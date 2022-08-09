Amazon Offers on Smart Refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, And More: Last Day Of Freedom Sale

Amazon Offers: Everyone wants to buy a smart refrigerator in their range but sometimes it's not got possible to buy it due to its high price. But this freedom day, amazon sales give you a chance to buy a smart refrigerator of your choice at your price range. If you have not grabbed this offer till now then it's the last chance for you to buy the best smart refrigerator from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, And More to keep your food cool, fresh, and safe. Don't miss out on this Amazon freedom sale to save your time and money. GRAB THIS CHANCE NOW.









Amazon Offers on Smart Refrigerators: Keep Your Food Cool









LG 437 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator









This LG fridge has a Smart inverter compressor which is designed to give longer freshness and less noise. Their door Cooling feature helps provide airflow to the front of the fridge for enhanced cooling in the door area and revolutionary technology helps convert the freezer to a fridge, thus increasing the storage capacity of your refrigerator with just one touch. Original Price: Rs 57, 990. Deal Price: Rs 43,490.











Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with Intellisense inverter technology









Whirlpool fridge’s revolutionary adaptive intelligence technology continuously analyses data based on load, frequent door opening, day and night temperature change, and weather patterns to ensure optimum cooling and long-lasting freshness. This next-generation Convertible technology comes with an intuitive user interface and easy-to-use 10 modes which adapt to your everyday requirements with just a simple touch. Original Price: Rs 50,100. Deal Price: Rs 42,390.











Haier 570 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator









Haier fridge has smarter and simpler control to optimize temperature and freezing settings with all new digital panels to prevent children from manipulating the setting, it has a child lock too. This fridge consumes less than 1 unit/day which saves money & electricity. Original Price: Rs 1,27,000. Deal Price: Rs 61,350.







Panasonic 309 L 3 Star 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator









Panasonic fridges can adjust the height of the shelf for more efficient storage and convenience to withstand loads of up to 100 kg. The surround cooling airflow softly wraps each of the items and cools them evenly. And their inverter compressor varies power to provide more energy during the day to adapt to frequent use and less at night. Original Price: Rs 42,800. Deal Price: Rs 29,990.







Samsung 220 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator









The Samsung fridge has a digital Inverter Compressor that automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand and runs even during power cuts, making sure your food always remains as fresh as ever. Their toughened glass shelves are designed and tested to hold a weight of up to 175 Kg safely. Original Price: Rs 25,990. Deal Price: Rs 21,790.











Explore more Branded Smart Refrigerators here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.