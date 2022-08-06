Amazon Offers On Apple Products: Grab Up To 70% Off On Airpods, iPhones, iPad, And More





Amazon Offers On Apple Products is currently accessible throughout India. You can get the best offer for apple MacBook air, iPhone, Airpods, iPad, and Watch too. This is a great opportunity for all Apple lovers to avail of discounts, exchange offers,s and bank offer all combined in one single purchase. Imagine how huge an amount you can save and get the best price like never before in this Amazon Sale. Get all the latest versions of Apple with the best EMI options.

Amazon Offers On Apple Products: Up to 70% off





Apple Watch Series 7





Combing style and technology Apple Watch Series 7 is the best among all smartphones with all the latest features. You can monitor your daily activities, and see your trends in the iPhone's Fitness app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere, and monitor your sleep and heart rate. The widescreen area and optimized UI give clear and easy visibility. The durable quality helps you in answering and making calls easily along with reading text messages. Original Price: Rs 50,900. Deal Price: Rs 46,399.





2020 Apple MacBook Pro





This Amazon Sale gives you the best bank offers on MacBook Pro with no cost EMI. This comes with 8 GB of memory storage. The macOS operating system is one of the most alluring and useful benefits of buying a Mac. For a clear video call through FaceTime, this MacBook Pro has an HD camera with an advanced image signal processor. You can perform all the tasks without any disturbance with the beat battery health. Original Price: Rs 1,42,900. Deal Price: Rs 1,32,990.





New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case









To all the music lovers this Apple Airpods is bliss. The Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise helping you enjoy your favorite tracks and take calls without any disturbance. Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more. This comes with a MagSafe Charging Case to protect from scratches. Original Price: Rs 24,900. Deal Price: Rs 17,990.





Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)









This stylish and sophisticated look of the iPhone 13 can grab anyone's attention. Available in many beautiful colors you can choose according to your choice. This water-resistant phone gives you the best picture and video clarity. You can click pics like a pro with a dual 12MP camera system. This is compatible with MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers. Original Price: Rs 79,900. Deal Price: Rs 68,900.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.