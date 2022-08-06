Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Up To 70% Off On 43 Inch Smart TVs From Redmi, Samsung, VU, And Many More





Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022 has started with the best deals and offers to watch out for. Are you looking for a brand new Smart TV 43 inch? Then this is the perfect time to investigate the range of offers presented at the Amazon sale. Top brands like Redmi, Samsung, VU, and many more have listed huge discounts that will attract you to buy a new smart TV. Your living room definitely wants one Smart TV to make your space look stylish and sophisticated.

With high picture quality and a fast user interface, there is a wide range of applications that you can view on this Smart TV 43 inch. You can connect your smartphone to this TV.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Deals on 43 inch Smart TVs





OnePlus 108 cm LED Smart TV 4

This OnePlus Smart TV 43 inch comes with LED display lights and high color range screen. The sophisticated Gamma Engine creates unparalleled visual quality to make your experience come to life. You will enjoy the crystal clear sound quality that the OnePlus TV Y Series provides with its 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement. Original Price: Rs 29,999. Deal Price: Rs 22,999.





Redmi 43 inches Smart LED TV









Experience incredible clarity of vision with full HD resolution. The Smart TV Features include Android TV 11, Chromecast built-in, patch wall 4 with IMDb integration, kids mode with parental lock, and 75+ free live. You can connect your Bluetooth speakers and earphones easily. The ultra-bright screen and dynamic contrast give you a better visual experience. The screen resolution is ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. Original Price: Rs 34,999. Deal Price: Rs 22,999





Samsung 43 inches Smart LED TV









This Smart LED TV from Samsung includes all the features like Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, and more. A Smart TV differs from typical TVs since it can stream videos of your choosing, whereas standard TVs can only get programming through a dish or cable. Applications or the browser that is compatible with your interface can both be used to view videos. The stylish black color and slim design make it look attractive. Original Price: Rs 52,990. Deal Price: Rs 30,989.





Vu Smart LED TV

Using a wide-angle panoramic approach, you can maintain the image quality of the VU Smart TV from various perspectives. Enjoy the image from any couch position. By maximizing contrast and color accuracy to bring out real colors and higher levels of clarity during your watching experience, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG technology substantially improve color details, depth, and sharpness. Original Price: Rs 45,000 Deal Price: Rs 25,990.

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.