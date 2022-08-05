Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Grab Up To 70% Off On 32 Inch LED TV





Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 is coming up with many deals. Customers can benefit from the sale not only by taking advantage of discounts and promotions, but also by winning cashback, saving money with bank incentives, and choosing EMI alternatives.

You can now get the chance to shop for 32 inch led tv, at an affordable price on top brands like- LG, Croma, Redmi, and many more during this Great Freedom Festival. All these LED TVs are of top quality and come with all the latest features.





Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Get Up To 70% Off On 32-Inch LED TV





LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD





You can get this LG TV at an affordable price in this Amazon Sale. There are 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and a gaming console. A smart picture processor adjusts color for visuals that are richer and more realistic. You can connect all your smart devices to the big screen. Original Price: Rs 21,990. Deal Price: Rs 14,999.

Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV

This sleek and stylish LED TV from Croma features 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle for a clear view even from sideways. The screen resolution is ‎1366 x 768 pixels which give you the best clarity. This wall mount TV can add elegance to your bedroom. Original Price: Rs 20,000. Deal Price: Rs 7,490.





Redmi 80 cm (32 inches)









This Redmi Smart TV comes with dynamic contrast and an ultra-bright screen. The 20-watt powerful speakers give you the best quality sound and give you the best smart TV features. The feature of Bluetooth 5.0 connects Bluetooth speakers, earphones, and TWS earphones. Original Price: Rs 24,999. Deal Price: Rs 12,999.





Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches)









Samsung LED TV comes with a slim and stylish design. You may get a fresh visual experience for your music. With the help of the feature- Content Guide, you can receive recommendations for popular programs and information that is personalized for you. Original Price: Rs 22,900. Deal Price: Rs 14,989





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.