Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get Up To 60% Off On Smart Watches And Branded Watches For Women

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale always gives you amazing deals on every product. This festival time if you are searching for the best gift idea for your wife, friend, and daughter, then smart watches and branded watches can stop your searches with their amazing designs, features, and offers. Because Amazon Sale presents big budget deals on branded women’s watches from Titan, Fossil, Timex, and many more.







Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Deals On Branded Women’s Watches







Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch









Titan Raga Viva Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch is a subtle combination of classic style with trendy colors and the strap of the watch amazingly serves as a stylish bracelet. The watch has 3 ATM water resistance and the mineral glass over the dial which is acting as its shield. Original Price: Rs 5,395. Deal Price: Rs 4,315.





Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch









Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch is now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses, and receiving smartphone notifications as well as alerts. This smartwatch is powered with OS by Google and works with iPhone and Android phones, compatibility. Original Price: Rs 22,995. Deal Price: Rs 14,995.







Timex Analog White Dial Women's Watch









Timex Analog White Dial Women's Watch is crafted with brushed and plated stainless steel which is adjustable according to your need. This women’s watch comes with a multi-function dial with various features like - a date display, weekdays display, and 24 hours display. Original Price: Rs 3,695. Deal Price: Rs 2,724.







Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch









Fossil Analog Rose Gold dial women's analog watch has a round rose gold dial with a diameter of 34.0 millimeters. The rose gold colored straps in the watch are made of Stainless Steel and the watch has a 2-year warranty. Original Price: Rs 9,495. Deal Price: Rs 5,697.











Maxima Max Pro Turbo Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch









Maxima Max Pro Turbo Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is your complete health guard with continuous HR/SpO2 monitor for accurate readings and In-depth AI sleep monitoring. This smartwatch has an inbuilt mic & speaker for making calls easily from your wrist, and you will get a dial pad, contact, and recent call data from your watch. Original Price: Rs 6,999. Deal Price: Rs 2,999.











Explore more Branded Watches For Women here:













Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.







