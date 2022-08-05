Amazon Freedom Sale: Top Pendrives And Memory Cards Deals To Keep An Eye On

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts this weekend for five days. Its best-kickstarting offers have already begun, and now is the ideal moment to take advantage of them. With these discounts on pen drives and memory cards, you can save big. Prime members can get early access to these deals. To assist buyers in adding their favorite products to wishlists, Amazon has already highlighted forthcoming sales and discounts.

Amazon offers up to 50% off on Memory cards and Pen Drives during this Great Freedom Festival. We have shortlisted some of the top deals on pen drives and memory cards.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Up To 50% Off On Memory Cards And Pen Drives





SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive





This sleek, efficient, simple to use and a compatible pen drive from SanDisk 64GB transfers data quickly. With a large storage capacity, you can save all your files and data safely. There will be no data losses due to dust, scratches, or exposure to magnetic fields. Original Price: Rs 1100. Deal Price: Rs 499.





HP v236w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive





With a great speed of 14 Megabytes Per Second, this pen drive from HP helps in faster data transfer. The pendrive 64GB comes with durable metal that makes the appearance look stylish. The other features include- lidless, integrated strap-hole, temperature proof, shock-proof, and vibration-proof. Original Price: Rs 1500. Deal Price: Rs 428.





Samsung EVO Plus 128GB Memory Card





Samsung Memory Card helps to keep large amounts of data securely. Memory Cards are lighter, smaller, and more portable. This requires less power and comes in handy. The memory storage capacity is 128 GB. Comes with 6-Proof protection: Waterproof, Temperature proof, X-ray proof, Magnet proof, Drop proof, and wear-out proof. Original Price: Rs 3999. Deal Price: Rs 1048.





HP 32GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card

Ideal for the latest tablets, PCs, smartphones, and mobile devices this memory card from HP comes with 32GB and class 10. Compared to older backup systems, they feature a considerable storage capacity and can be removed easily. Original Price: Rs 1600. Deal Price: Rs 358.





