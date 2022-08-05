Amazon Freedom Sale Offers Up to 50% Off on Top Printer’s Brand on Amazon

As the Amazon Freedom Sale Offers are live, you can save up to 50% on top Printer brands on Amazon. With the increase in work-from-home culture. We are witnessing the need for devices like printers as it is not possible for you to visit the cyber cafe for each printout. Having a printer at home makes it easier and helps you in both terms of convenience as well as cost savings.







While buying a printer, it is necessary to check out some important things like paper output, connectivity options, and majorly printing costs. As the sale is here, you can grab top printer brands in India at discounted prices. Here we are giving you some of the top deals to grab and you can save an additional 10% via making payment through an SBI Credit card under the bank offer during the sale.













Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One WiFi Ink Tank Color Printer









Canon is one of the leading top printer brands, it comes with two additional black ink bottles in the box with one set of Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow. It comes with a 1-year or 15000 prints onsite warranty.





This printer is designed for high volume low-cost printing and offers quality photo and document printing. You can save 19% during the Amazon Sale on this product,





Canon Printer Price: Rs. 17,195 Deal Price: Rs 13,998.





Key Features

Offers borderless printing with a CIS flatbed scanner.

All in one wireless ink tank printer.







HP Ink Tank 415 Wi-Fi Color Printer, Scanner & Copier with High Capacity Tank for Home/Office









It is one of the top printer brands in India, this HP printer comes with all one print, copy, scan, and color printer for home. It is one of the most affordable, and convenient and gets up to 8000 color prints in just 20/pages.





It offers hassle-free ink management with a transparent ink tank. A multitask and most reliable printer. Grab a 15% discount during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.





HP Printer Price: Rs. 16,280 Deal Price: Rs 13,798.





Key Features

It offers uninterrupted wireless printing.

Designed for printing without borders.







Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer











This Epson comes all with one functionality like Print, scanning, and copy. It can be connected with wifi, USB, or via App and it can print 33 pages of black and white with 15 pages of color in one minute. Epson is the best printer brand in India that have a wide range of varieties.





It supports page sizes A4, A5, A6, and B5, with a manual print resolution of 5760x1440. Grab 14% off during the sale.





Epson Printer Price: Rs. 17,999 Deal Price: Rs 15,498.





Key Features

Ideal product for home and office use.

Offers 300 pages per month.





Explore more information on Amazon Freedom Sale Offers on printers here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.