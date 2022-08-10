Amazon Freedom Sale 2022 On Traditional Wear: Grab Up To 70% Off On The Last Day Of Amazon Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale 2022: The festive season is here and this is the right time to purchase traditional wear for both men and women as today is the last day of Amazon Sale. Do not miss this chance and shop soon.

By Sneha Singh
Wed, 10 Aug 2022 10:58 AM IST
The Amazon Freedom Sale is going to end today at 11.59 PM. As the festive season is about to begin and we all want to shop for the best traditional wear for women and men to look our best. You can choose from the wide range of apparel which is all covered under the sale. Choose the best suits, saree, kurtas, and many more for a picture-perfect look.


Amazon Freedom Sale 2022: Check out our top picks


Miss Ethnik Women's Beige Net Semi-Stitched Dress Material


fashion


This beautiful and gorgeous semi-stiched dress material is the perfect choice for not only festivals but also weddings. You can pair this Indian traditional wear, with golden heels and a golden clutch. There are lots of color options in this dress material. The bottom, top, and dupatta are crafted of the net to give an elegant look. Original Price: Rs 6299. Deal Price: Rs 1399. 


RUDRAPRAYAG Anarkali Suit


fashion


If you want an Indo-Western look then this dress can be the right pick. You can choose from the various color options. This stylish gown features a glitter sequence work in the top, bottom, and Koti. This also comes with a dupatta. Pair it with a golden earring and high heels. This semi-stitched suit can be altered as per your size. Get this at the best price during this Amazon Freedom Festival Sale. Original Price: Rs 5999. Deal Price: Rs 2299.


INDO ERA Women's Kurta Trouser With Dupatta Set


fashion


This latest traditional wear for ladies from INDO ERA is designed to give both comfort and style. You can wear this on any occasion and even for casual wear. Crafted of pure cotton this A-Line kurta features a floral print design all over the top and dupatta. There are many color options available in this design and you can choose as per your taste. Original Price: Rs 3399. Deal Price: Rs 1219.


Mentific Men's Cotton Straight Kurta Pyjama Set


fashion

This traditional wear for men comes with a complete kurta pyjama set making it a perfect wear for the festive season. You can pair this with a brown jutti. Crafted of pure cotton you will feel relaxed while wearing this. The kurta comes in various color options. Original Price: Rs 2999. Deal Price: Rs 499.


Uri and MacKenzie Kurta Pyjama With Nehru Jacket


fashion

This stylish Kurta Pyjama from Uri and MacKenzie is made of a Silk blend and the jacket from Jacquard Silk. This complete set can be worn during the festive occasion and also for wedding functions. The Banded Mandarin Collar gives a sophisticated traditional look. You can get many color options in this set. Original Price: Rs 6499. Deal Price: Rs 1799.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

