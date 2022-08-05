Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is Live for Prime Members: Grab Early Access Deals Now!

Fri, 05 Aug 2022 12:10 AM IST
The Amazon Freedom Sale is going live from 6th August and will go on till 10th August, but the sale is live for Prime members. This year the Freedom sale is coming for 5 days with huge discounts and deals on mobile phones, laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, electronics, beauty products, and more.
This Amazon sale will also include some of the launches from top brands like Boat, OnePlus, Samsung, and more. The giant E-commerce platform also set up curated stores to bring out the best deal for its customers. During the sale, you can save an extra 10% by making payments through an SBI Credit card. If you are a Prime member, then get ready to witness one of the biggest sales on India’s Independence Day as the sale is live for Prime members.
Amazon Freedom Sale is Live: Early Access to Prime Members
The Amazon Freedom Sale is live for Prime members and for non-Prime members it will start on 6th August 2022. Also, you can explore some of the finest new launches on this Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022.
Get ready to witness huge deals and discounts on top categories like electronics, home, and kitchen, mobile, and accessories, fashion, books, toys, grooming products, and more.
If you are not a Prime member, it’s time to take the membership.
Freedom Sale 2022: Top Deals to Grab
Amazon Freedom Sale Early Access Deals On Mobile Phones
Amazon Freedom Sale Early Access Deals On Fashion
Amazon Freedom Sale Early Access Deals On Headphones
63% Off on Newly Launched Noise VS402 Truly Wireless Earbuds (deal price: Rs 1,499)
80% off on Newly Launched Boult Audio FXCharge with ENC (deal price: Rs 899)
53% off on Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones
77% off on boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones (deal price: Rs 899)
25% off on realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (deal price: Rs 599)
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on Washing Machines
Grab 13% off on Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Get 26% off on LG 6 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Grabb15% off on IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Power Steam
Chance to get 30% off on Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Refrigerators
Save flat Rs. 6200 on Samsung 253L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
Grab 38% off on LG 260 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
Save 19% during the sale on Whirlpool 245 L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
Get 29% off on Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser
Amazon Sale on TVs
Save 48% during the Amazon Freedom Sale on Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
Get 28% discount on the OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
Get 34% off on Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
Amazon Deals on Laptops
Grab 35% off on ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop
Save 24% on HP 14s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inch(36.6 cm) Laptop
Grab the deal with 31% off on Dell Inspiron 3515 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5-3450U, Win 11 + MSO'21, 8GB DDR4, 512Gb SSD, Vega Graphics, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD Anti-Glare, Carbon Black
Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.