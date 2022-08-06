Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Grab Up to 40% off on Double Door Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Etc

Are you looking to upgrade or want to buy a new refrigerator? As the Amazon Freedom Festival sale is here, you can save up to 40% on double-door refrigerators from reputed brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and many more. Select from the top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and more.

By Sumit Bansal
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 11:44 AM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Grab Up to 40% off on Double Door Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Etc
Image Source: Amazon

As the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale is here, you have the option to save up to 40% on double-door refrigerators. The initial refrigerator came with, basic features such as multiple compartments and a single vent for cooling but the new age refrigerator is nothing short of a technological marvel. These new-age refrigerators come with many features like multi-airflow vents, uniform cooling, and more. 


The double-door refrigerator is quite best for small to medium-sized families and further, it depends on the size. Most of them come with bigger shelves, frost-free technology, and large capacity. And thus, we are giving you top offers on double-door refrigerators during the sale. You can also save an extra 10% via bank offers by using the SBI credit card for payment.


Grab the Top deals. 



Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Double Door Refrigerators



Samsung 253 L with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator


Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022

Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands, this double door refrigerator comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. It has 253 Liters capacity which is quite good for small families and bachelors. It comes with a 1-year product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. 


It has a digital inverter compressor that brings greater energy efficiency with less noise and adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand. Save 24% during the Amazon Sale. 


Samsung Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,990 Deal Price: Rs 24,290.


Key Features:


  • It comes with all-around cooling features.

  • It Comes with toughened glass shelves. 





LG 260L Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator


Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022



This LG smart inverter frost-free double door refrigerator comes with 1 year on product and 10 years of compressor warranty. It has 260 L of capacity, which is good for small and medium families. 


It also comes with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice-build up. It is one of the best-selling fridges on Amazon. As the sale is going, save 38% on this LG product. 


LG Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 40,399   Deal Price: Rs 25,090.


Key Features:



  • Less noise and a more durable fridge. 

  • Stabilizer-free operation. 



Whirlpool 340 L Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator


Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022


This Whirlpool frost-free double door refrigerator comes with convertible freeze with 5 in 1 mode. It comes with adaptive intelligence technology that adjusts as per weather conditions and macroblocks to prevent up to 99% of bacterial growth. 


It has a fresh flow air tower with Flexi vents to provide cooling in different sections of the refrigerator. As the Freedom sale is here, grab 25% off on this Whirlpool refrigerator. 


Whirlpool Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 47,950  Deal Price: Rs 35,990.


Key Features:



  • It reduces energy consumption and ensures matchless performance. 

  • Micro block prevents up to 99%  bacterial growth. 




Explore more information on Amazon Freedom Sale Offers on Double Door Refrigerators here.


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.