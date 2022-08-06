Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Grab Up to 40% off on Double Door Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Etc

As the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale is here, you have the option to save up to 40% on double-door refrigerators. The initial refrigerator came with, basic features such as multiple compartments and a single vent for cooling but the new age refrigerator is nothing short of a technological marvel. These new-age refrigerators come with many features like multi-airflow vents, uniform cooling, and more.





The double-door refrigerator is quite best for small to medium-sized families and further, it depends on the size. Most of them come with bigger shelves, frost-free technology, and large capacity. And thus, we are giving you top offers on double-door refrigerators during the sale. You can also save an extra 10% via bank offers by using the SBI credit card for payment.





Grab the Top deals.













Samsung 253 L with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator









Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands, this double door refrigerator comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. It has 253 Liters capacity which is quite good for small families and bachelors. It comes with a 1-year product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.





It has a digital inverter compressor that brings greater energy efficiency with less noise and adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand. Save 24% during the Amazon Sale.





Samsung Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,990 Deal Price: Rs 24,290.





Key Features:





It comes with all-around cooling features.

It Comes with toughened glass shelves.











LG 260L Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator













This LG smart inverter frost-free double door refrigerator comes with 1 year on product and 10 years of compressor warranty. It has 260 L of capacity, which is good for small and medium families.





It also comes with an auto-defrost function to prevent ice-build up. It is one of the best-selling fridges on Amazon. As the sale is going, save 38% on this LG product.





LG Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 40,399 Deal Price: Rs 25,090.





Key Features:









Less noise and a more durable fridge.

Stabilizer-free operation.







Whirlpool 340 L Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator









This Whirlpool frost-free double door refrigerator comes with convertible freeze with 5 in 1 mode. It comes with adaptive intelligence technology that adjusts as per weather conditions and macroblocks to prevent up to 99% of bacterial growth.





It has a fresh flow air tower with Flexi vents to provide cooling in different sections of the refrigerator. As the Freedom sale is here, grab 25% off on this Whirlpool refrigerator.





Whirlpool Double Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 47,950 Deal Price: Rs 35,990.





Key Features:









It reduces energy consumption and ensures matchless performance.

Micro block prevents up to 99% bacterial growth.









