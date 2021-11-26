New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Mobile maker company ZTE has launched ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace, the special edition of the company in China with 18GB of RAM and 1TB storage. It's the world's first of its kind with this much storage and massive RAM.

ZTE Axon Ultra Aerospace Edition is the world's first 18 GB smartphone. The smartphone has got a virtual RAM feature that can offer an additional RAM of 2GB, one thing is confirmed that ZTE owners will never have to think for storage ever again.

The special edition phone was unveiled in a launch event along with other products from the company including ZTE Voyage 20 Pro, routers, and the ZTE LiveBuds Pro, GizmoChina.

Here, check the Specifications of ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition:

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Edition offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display, which supports HDR 10+. Its refresh rate is 144Hz. This phone has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, 18GB RAM, and 1TB internal storage. This device works on the latest operating system and is powered by a 4600mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging.

The Camera in the device has a flagship triple camera with 64MP lenses and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens. For the front, the company has offered a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling purposes. Along with this, features like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port will be available in the device.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition Price:

The Company has priced the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition at 6,998 Yuan that is Rs 81,831 in Indian Rupees. However, the device is not yet up for sale. Similarly, its 8GB model is priced at 4698 Yuan which is Rs 55,053 in Indian rupees.

Posted By: Ashita Singh