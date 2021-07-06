Zomato will be turning 13 this month on July 10 and the company has big plans for customers. Giving a sneak peak into the birthday month celebration, Zomato has leaked its WhatsApp chat as a innovative way to attract attention.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Food delivery app Zomato's witty marketing strategy is not a new thing for its customers but this time the company has come up with an amusing way of drawing the attention of food lovers. Wondering what is it? Well here you go. Zomato will be turning 13 this month on July 10 and the company has big plans for you. Giving a sneak peek into the birthday month celebration, Zomato has leaked its WhatsApp chat as an innovative way to announce the big offers for the customers.

The brand shared screenshots of the satirical "leaked WhatsApp chat" that reveals the conversation between the CEO and different department, including finance. In the chat they discuss ideas on how to celebrate the upcoming birthday month of the company. Take a look:



While the marketing team suggests a 10 days off, the CEO immediately reminds that its is suppose to be a celebration with the customers. The growth team then generously suggests to announce a big 60 per cent off only to be cautioned by the finance team nervously. The HR accompanied by the marketing team adds to the fear of the finance team by suggesting off for the entire week. The tech team proposes another 7 days with the logic "13th birthday = offer valid for 13 days". To which the finance team satirically says "why not keep the offer for the entire month". Coming as a big blow the CEO approves of the plan and the finance team exits the WhatsApp chat in a bid to save its life.

The screenshots of this humorous chat was shared by Zomato across its social media handles to announce the new offer during its birthday month. On LinkedIn the post opens a light hearted banter between Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal and Finance officer Akshant Goyal. With this the Zomato looks set to win more hearts for the month of July.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha