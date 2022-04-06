New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy on Wednesday afternoon suffered a brief outage with many users complaining about the snag on Twitter. Reports have suggested that the nationwide outage was caused by a snag in Amazon Web Services, which is used by many online platforms.

Users of Zomato and Swiggy flooded Twitter with complaints and screenshots within minutes of the outage. However, the glitch is reportedly resolved and both Zomato and Swiggy are working fine now. Customer support of both apps, meanwhile, responded to complaints and said that they were resolving the temporary glitch.

The glitch left users unable to browse menus and order food on both Zomato and Swiggy.

