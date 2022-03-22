New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Hours after online food delivery platform Zomato’s announcement about 10-minute food delivery plan led to massive flak on social media, its founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to make clarification. Goyal said that the service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only."

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "Hello Twitter, good morning. I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)," Goyal wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

What is Zomato 10-minute food delivery plan?

Under Zomato Instant, the food delivery platform aims to deliver some selected food items in 10 minuted, at locations within 1-3 km range of its stations.

"Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes. Ten-minute deliveries will lead to lesser to time spent on the road per order. We continue to educate our delivery partners on road safety and proved accidental/life insurance as well," Deepinder Goyal added.

Zomato 10 minute delivery plan: What about safety of delivery persons?

Zomato said that the delivery partners will not be informed about promised delivery time for both 10 and 30 minutes deliveries. “No penalties for late deliveries. No incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries,” Deepinder Goyal said.

"10-minutes delivery will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only," he added.

On a question about what items could customers expect in 10 minutes, Goyal replied, "Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc."

The CEO's explanation came after people on social media criticized the company's plan terming it unnecessary and potentially dangerous for delivery partners.

"Don't you think, you are risking lives of your delivery partners? How will you ensure their safety when they need to rush in traffic to deliver within this short time? And what (about) food? (Will) it be cooked well in hurry?" said a Twitter user.

Goyal on Monday had said that the fulfillment of his quick delivery promise will rely on a dense finishing stations' network, which will be located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

Zomato Instant will start a pilot with four stations in Gurugram from April onwards.

