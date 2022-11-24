Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar Launched With Dolby Atmos Support; All You Need To Know

Zebronics, IT Peripherals, and Audio Systems manufacturer has become the first Indian brand to introduce a Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless rear satellite speakers with the launch of its premium soundbar, ZEB-Juke Bar 9750.

ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 Specifications:

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 is a powerful mix of a soundbar with 5 drivers, 3 of which are front-firing and 2 of which are top-firing. It features a strong 15.5cm sub-woofer and dual wirelessly connected rear satellite speakers to produce a powerful 525 watts of output and an immersive experience with Dolby Atmos. It provides captivating 5.1.2 Channel immersive sound that takes the experience of watching your preferred media or listening to music to a whole new level, placing you in the centre of the action and converting your home into a theatre.

A user gets a range of connectivity options with Zeb Juke Bar 9750, including Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (with e-ARC), Optical-In, USB, and AUX in a gorgeous enclosure. The user's experience is seamless whether they are moving around or stationary thanks to this.

Co-founder and Director, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, commented on the product's launch by saying: "The love of movies has always been a constant, and with the development of technology, the content for entertainment has diversified magnificently. Now more than ever, Home Entertainment Systems have been gaining popularity. We have launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 with wireless satellites, the first brand in India to offer Dolby Atmos in this configuration, following the successful launches of products in this category such as audio systems, projectors, and smart TVs. Our mission has always been to create home entertainment products for everyone, bringing ‘Premium to Masses’. We believe in continuous innovation and strive to offer our customers extraordinary Audio Products that deliver an immersive sound experience with cutting-edge technology.

Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro Price:

Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro sound bar will cost only Rs. 22,999 on Amazon starting on November 24, 2022.