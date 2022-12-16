Zebronics’ New Smart Projector Offers A Better In-House Entertainment At Affordable Price | Details

The ZEB-PixaPlay 17 can be purchased from Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 24,999.

The Indian pioneer brand in IT Peripherals and Audio Systems Zebronics has launched a premium projector in India. The ZEB-PixaPlay 17 is a smart projector offered with a plethora of new features including the astonishing brightness of 6000 lumens with a LED lamp and vibrant colours. Also, the projector comes with support for Dolby Audio making it an ideal projector to use at your office or home.

Although it already has strong speakers built in, but you can enhance the sound even more by adding a Zebronics speaker from the variety. This smart projector has dual-band Wi-Fi and wireless Bluetooth. Notably, you can install your favourite streaming applications and watch your favourite OTT series without using any additional devices. Additionally, it has multiple input options, including dual HDMI and dual USB. It also has an audio aux output port.

The projector's long-lasting lamp, which has a lifespan of 30,000 hours, makes sure that you can enjoy its visuals uninterrupted. On the projector, you can wirelessly cast and mirror content from your devices. The projector has a remote control, and can be mounted on the ceiling, and is provided with a carry bag for carrying it while you are on the go.

Co-founder and Director Mr. Pradeep Doshi commented on the launch by saying, "Zebronics is now one of the biggest players in the home entertainment category in India. We offer one of the broadest and most popular selections of soundbars in the nation. Our flagship smart projector, the ZEB-PixaPlay 17, was just released to provide the best home theatre experience. Home theatre enthusiasts will undoubtedly enjoy watching movies on a big screen at home for a much lower price, making premium entertainment accessible to more people.”

The ZEB-PixaPlay 17 is available for purchase on flipkart.com from today, at an introductory price of Rs. 24,999/.