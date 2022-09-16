Zebronics Introduces Smart TV With Build-In Alexa; Check Prices, Features, Other Details Here

INDIA's leading brand of IT and gaming Peripherals, Zebronics, on Thursday extended its footprint of product lines and launched Smart TVs, powered by webOS and fused with the goodness of features like Built-in Alexa, Dolby Audio, ThinQ AI, and more.

Speaking at the event, Co-founder and Director Pradeep Doshi said, “Smart TVs are at the forefront of innovation, providing new ways for consumers to enjoy the content available across a plethora of platforms and this new chapter by Zebronics signifies its commitment & the vested interest to provide quality products in the spectrum of Consumer Electronics."

"We’ve had our success stories with our Soundbar categories and now we are venturing into the Smart TV segment, giving a holistic home theater experience to the customers. It syncs beautifully with our motto to be a brand that provides ‘Premium for Masses’," he added.

Features Of ZEB-55W2:

The ZEB-55W2 has an Ultrabright 4K UHD display dispensing vivid visual content with HDR-10/HLG support, producing stellar image quality that provides its users with a surreal experience. Be it binging on movies/tv series, gaming marathons, or just watching your favorite sport, the viewers will always have a true-to-life viewing experience.

With the powerful 20W speakers that pack a punch under its hood, the viewing experience just gets elevated to the next level. To get an even better immersive audio experience, you can choose from the wide range of compatible Zebronics soundbar ranges.

ZEB-55W2 comes with ThinQ AI, which elevates your TV viewing experience with artificial intelligence. You can also use the ThinQ app on your smartphone to watch smartphone content on the TV or just use the smartphone as a TV remote.

The most amazing feature of this Television is that it comes with a futuristic remote with voice control built-in to browse the content conveniently & with the Air Mouse, gliding across the screen is buttery smooth.

The TV comes with a built-in content store that lets you install apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime video, and more. It also comes with a plethora of connectivity options like HDMI, USB ports, Optical ports etc, and has dual band wifi along with wireless BT.

Different Sizes Of ZEB-55W2:

The ZEB-55W2 is available in various sizes, from 80cms(32") to 139cms(55"). The company is also expanding the reach of its service centers by partnering with 500+ franchises for this segment exclusively, spanning over 19000 PIN codes across the country.

Price Of ZEB-55W2:

ZEB-55W2 is available at introductory pricing of Rs. 44,999/- in all leading retail stores across India and can be also purchased from shop.zebronics.com.

The company has been a pioneer in the industry of IT and Gaming Peripherals, Sound Systems, Lifestyle Gadgets, Surveillance products, and more. The brand aims to provide “Premium for Masses” across the spectrum of the brand's products that are great in design and performance.