YouTube's New Streaming Platform Rolled Out In US; Here's When It Will Be Launched In India

After Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Hotstar, India is likely to get another streaming service that has already been made available in the US. Google’s video platform Youtube could soon enter the market with its whole new content platform along with Primetime Channels in India after it entered the United States.

Talking about the availability, one living in the US can easily access the service by visiting the app and going to the Youtube Movies and Shows button which is under Explore Tab. However, Primetime Channels is limited to the YouTube users living in the United States. However, it is anticipated that this service will be extended to other international users in the future.

The video streaming platform Youtube in a blog post said that the platform would be featuring SHOWTIME, STARZ, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, AMC+, ViX+, Law and Crime, Magnolia Selects, and 30 other streaming services Users will also have access to NBA Pass.

Google TV, which already provides a similar service where users can view content from anywhere, is also available. However, unlike YouTube, this medium is not available everywhere.

Recently, the video platform has rolled out an all-new update which has enhanced the look of the overall interface as a part of its 17th birth anniversary. The company introduced many new features including pinch to zoom, zoom out, YouTube's new darker dark mode, colourful ambient mode, precision seeking, and more. The "Subscribe" button also gets a makeover, including new colours, and is now positioned on the right side, making it easier to see and press.

However, there are only speculations that the tech giant Google would release the streaming platform in India or not, official confirmations are still awaited.