YouTube's Creative Entrepreneurs Contributed Over Rs 10,000 Crore To Indian Economy In 2021: Report

YouTube citing a report announced that it has contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the GDP of India in 2021.

The most popular video streaming service YouTube has released the results of the most recent Oxford Economics study, demonstrating the significant influence of the creator economy on Indians' lives and the economy as a whole.

According to the findings of the platform citing the report by The Independent, YouTube’s creative ecosystem contributed over Rs 10,000 Crore to the Indian GDP and supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in India in 2021.

Speaking about YouTube’s economic impact in the country, Ajay Vidyasagar, Director - South, SouthEast Asia & APAC Emerging Markets, YouTube, said, “YouTube, in India, is woven into the fabric of our lives. We are delighted that YouTube’s creative ecosystem continues to power India’s creator economy, supporting new jobs and opportunities across the length and breadth of the country. We have come a long way in this journey and remain committed to introducing new ways for creators to engage with their audiences, across languages, and grow their revenues.”

There are currently over 2 million creators participating in the YouTube Partner Program, and according to YouTube, there are over 40,000 channels in India with more than 100,000 subscribers.

Ishan John Chatterjee, Director, India, YouTube, said, “YouTube, today, is already the largest virtual library for learning, with one of the most vibrant learning creator communities in India. We continue investing in ways to enable our viewers to learn valuable skills and gain access to knowledge that helps them achieve their potential and follow their dreams. And, we remain committed to unlocking new ways for our creators to scale their presence and earnings.”

In order to facilitate the production of health content in regional languages, YouTube is also extending its collaboration with top healthcare providers in India. In order to do this, YouTube is testing Aloud, an AI-powered solution, which will make dubbing and producing content that supports uploading a single video with multiple audio tracks easier for a select group of healthcare professionals. With the aid of these features, content producers will be able to deliver multilingual content with ease, and viewers will be able to find and access more content in their preferred language.

Over a period of time, many creators have unlocked monetisation opportunities allowing many to convert their passions into sustainable careers.