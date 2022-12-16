YouTube To Roll Out 'Add To Queue' Feature For iOS And Android: Report

The largest video streaming app, Youtube is soon going to roll out Add to Queue feature for the smartphone users.

The Google-owned video streaming platform Youtube reportedly soon will be letting its smartphone users add the other videos to the queue on the smartphones as it is soon adding an ‘Add To Queue’ feature. Notably, the feature has been available on the web for a while now.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the largest video streaming platform is testing its ‘Add to Queue’, on Android and iOS devices and will be limited to Youtube Premium subscribers. The report also mentions that the company would be testing this feature by the January end next year and will roll out the feature for the smartphone users after that.

The lives of users who use Youtube on their smartphones have been a bit harsh as the platform only offers ‘Save to Watch later’ or ‘Save to playlist’. Not only this, this requires manual steps in order to watch the save for later videos.

According to the report, once the feature is available, users can access it by clicking on the three dots next to each video to add it to their queue. The platform will then automatically add the queued videos to the bottom of the currently playing video (just like a playlist). The user can also alter the list by moving items around, reordering them, and more.

If you are wondering how you can use this feature on the web, all you need to do is visit the official YouTube website, then look for a video that needs to be added to the queue. Select "Add to queue" from the More menu by clicking.