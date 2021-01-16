Video Sharing platform Youtube is testing a new feature that would allow users to discover and purchase products featured in the video directly from the site.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Video Sharing platform Youtube is testing a new feature that would allow users to discover and purchase products featured in the video directly from the site. Viewers can check the featured products and their purchasing options by clicking the shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video, the platform said.

"We are testing a new way for people to easily discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos. Creators in this pilot can add certain products to their videos. Viewers can then see a list of featured products by clicking the shopping bag icon on th ebottom left corner of the video. From there, viewers can explore each product's page to see more information, related videos, and purchase options from that product," the company said in a statement published on its features and experiments page.

The platform will pilot this feature with a limited number of creators. The feature is visible to users on iOS, Android, and Desktop apps.

Product placement is common on the platform. Embedded marketing, along with Google Adsense allows the creators to make a living from creating a video for the platform. The new will feature will allow users to purchase the featured products directly from the platform.

The platform constantly tests and rolls out new features for a better experience. Last month, it tested a new way to view Shorts -- a new short form video experience. Prior to that, it experimented with video appeals to help users give the platform additional information on their channel and content if they believe Youtube has wrongly suspended their channel from Youtube Partner Program. The experiment is currently available to a small percentage of creators, though it hopes to expand it in the future.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja