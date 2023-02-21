OPEN IN APP

YouTube Tests New Tools For Podcast, Creators To Get More Organised Analytical View: Report

Google-owned YouTube is testing out podcast tools and plans to add a create button and analytical tools for creators.

By Ashish Singh
Tue, 21 Feb 2023 10:42 AM (IST)
GOOGLE-owned popular video streaming platform Youtube, which is well known for long format and short format video content has launched new tools which will help the creators get the analytical data, upload, and more information about the podcasts.

The create button, which at the moment offers the options to upload a video, create a text post, and begin a live stream, will now also offer the option to post a podcast, the company claims. From the newly added "Podcasts tab" in the content menu, creators would also have access to podcasts.

Moreover, a new option in the three-dot menu will allow you to convert existing playlists into podcasts. A "small number" of creators will notice the changes, but only on desktop, the company said, according to the report by 9To5Google.

Meanwhile, the company in an email has reportedly launched the YouTube Kids to the gaming consoles, and smart TVs for the supervised accounts.

"You will now be able to enter the safer, designed-for-kids YouTube Kids app through your child's YouTube Kids profile when using the YouTube app on a smart TV, streaming device, or gaming console," the company wrote in an email.

Youtube appears to be working on improving the user interface and adding new features to help creators have a more organised experience. Furthermore, it appears that YouTube does not want to be known as the only "video streaming platform," and is branching out into other areas of the industry.

Interestingly, Susan Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the company on Thursday after a long tenure. YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, has been appointed CEO.

(With Agency Inputs)

