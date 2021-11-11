New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Video platform YouTube, has rolled out its much-awaited update, which will be extremely beneficial for content creators. In its new update, YouTube has announced that it would stop displaying the tally of dislike clicks on video. However, it does not mean that users will not be able to see or use the dislike button.

Only content creators will be able to see the dislike option on their videos. The step has been taken to protect creators from harassment and targeted attacks. Often people are seen taking out their personal anger against an actor or influencer by disliking or commenting on the videos. To express their dislike towards a person, people in groups deliberately hit the dislike button.

“Earlier this year, we experimented with the dislike button to see whether or not changes could help better protect our creators from harassment, and reduce dislike attacks — where people work to drive up the number of dislikes on a creator’s videos. As part of this experiment, viewers could still see and use the dislike button. But because the count was not visible to them, we found that they were less likely to target a video’s dislike button to drive up the count. In short, our experiment data showed a reduction in dislike attacking behavior,” YouTube blog read.

“Based on what we learned, we're making the dislike counts private across YouTube, but the dislike button is not going away. This change will start gradually rolling out today,” the blog added.

In its blog post, YouTube revealed that small and first-time creators were unfairly targeted, and these cases occur at a higher proportion on those channels that have just started making YouTube videos. However, these changes will help in reducing such kinds of issues.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen