New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Video streaming app YouTube has come up with a new feature for its mobile users. Yes, the Google-owned company has introduced a new update for its mobile users. A loop video option has been made available to the users where they can repeat the video which they were watching on a loop for as many times as they want.

Although the Loop option was there for the desktop and Laptop users already for a long time but YouTube has now introduced it for mobile devices as well. As per 9to5Google's report, the option has been rolling out now for a few days, with the icon finding a new home in the overflow three-dot menu that is available when you are watching a video.

The report further added that, being able to loop a long music mix video is one such reason users can foresee this being a huge deal for them on mobile.

One of the main advantages of Loop option si that it saves time and lets the user play the seen video immediately without happening to tap the 'Repeat' button every time. If the users have the option, they will be able to find it between the 'Quality' and 'Captions' options available on the screen.

Meanwhile, talking about the creates, the YouTube app has announced that it decides to pay $100 million to the creates who are using YouTube Shorts. The video-sharing platform will approach its thousands of creates every month and will reward them for their contributions.

YouTube will also ask the creators for their valuable feedbacks so that they can improve their experience for them.

