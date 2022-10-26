YouTube Changes Look With Latest Update, Introduces Pinch-In-Zoom, Precise Seeking Features | Details

One of the biggest video streaming platforms, Youtube is all set to get a facelift with a refreshed view along with some useful features including pinch zoom. This came after the Google-owned platform was testing these features as a beta version.

The platform stated in the blog post that it was considering giving YouTube a minor makeover because it had recently celebrated its 17th birthday.

“We're introducing a new look and a number of features that will provide a more modern and immersive watching experience while also improving how viewers watch films,” YouTube said in its blog post.

What Are The New Features:

Additionally, all users are now able to use the pinch to zoom and precise seeking functions, which were previously said to be in beta testing. On an iOS or Android phone, the pinch-to-zoom feature allows you to zoom in and out of a video while precise searching enables you to jump to a specific spot in the movie.

"You may now simply zoom in and out of a movie on your iOS or Android phone using pinch to zoom. When you let go, the video remains zoomed in so you may see the rest of it in more detail. Allow your fingers to rest!" the platform said in a blog post.

Youtube has also introduced Precise Seeking. According to Youtube, the new feature is based on recent changes to video navigation that help viewers rapidly discover the areas they are most interested in. A user can access it by long pressing anywhere on the player and skipping chapters by double tapping with their two fingers.

Another feature that is quite impressive is the new ambient mode. It enables a subtle effect with the help of colour sampling making it adapt to the background of the video and make it a treat to the eyes. It will be available for all smartphone, web, and tab users.

Notably, The subscribe button has been revamped with a new form and high contrast to make it easier to identify on both watch sites and channel pages. The YouTube links in video descriptions will now be buttons.