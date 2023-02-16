You Can Now Send 100 Photos At One Go As WhatsApp Adds 4 New Features To Enhance User Experience | Details

WHATSAPP, the popular messaging application used by over 2 billion people globally, has announced four new features to improve user experience. Document Caption, Longer Group Subjects, and Descriptions are among the new features, along with a few minor upgrades and bug fixes have been added.

1. Document Caption:

Captions can now be added to documents shared with other WhatsApp users. This method is incredibly useful when users share many documents in a chat and want to give each one a description. When users attempt to choose a document, the caption bar appears automatically. All users will now be able to see the caption alongside the documents, which will assist them in understanding the context.

2. Longer Group Subjects and Descriptions:

With the new update, the instant messaging platform has now increased the character count of group subjects and descriptions in order to let the users describe the agenda, aim or message better. Additionally, the group subjects will now have a limit of up to 500 characters. All you need to do is go to the subject or description of a group, tap on it and you can change the content with the new limits.

3. Share Up To 100 Media Files:

In order to make it easier for users to share memories with friends, family, and coworkers at once, WhatsApp users can now share up to 100 photographs or videos at once. Previously, 30 files could be taken at once.

4. Create Personalised Avatars:

Just like Snapchat, WhatsApp users can now make their digital avatars of their display picture. The feature has been rolled out earlier but the company has been focussing on the new feature to create more awareness among the users about the newly rolled out feature.

Additionally, the users can also share avatars in the form of stickers, and GIFs and make them their display picture as well.