You Can Get Spotify Premium Subscription For Rs 2/Week But There's A Catch | Details

One of the most popular audio streaming platforms in India has launched yet another interesting premium for its users across the country. With this, the platform aims to bring more people under its subscription model. To a surprise, users can opt for a Spotify Mini Plan for just Rs.2 for a week using which they stream songs, and podcasts with an ad-free experience.

After months of development and testing, today at @Spotify my team has launched our new baby, built with Asia in mind: Rewards 💎 Program.



Starting rollout from India 🇮🇳 and one of the Premium plans: Premium Mini.



Check it out and let me know whatcha think! pic.twitter.com/sMLnxqh51c — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) December 12, 2022

Not only this, the business is all set to bring a rewards button that too at the bottom of the screen with three new sections called Challenge, Rewards, and Help.

Earlier, the audio streaming platform used to provide its premium mini subscription at a price of Rs 7 for a single day while the plan for the week cost Rs 25 but now a user can get a plan for a week at just Rs 2 for a week. For availing of this offer, a user needs to opt for the premium mini subscription for only 10 days in the coming 30 days.

Here’s how you can get the subscription:

1. Go to Spotify and sign in.

2. Purchase a Spotify premium mini plan, one-day plan, or seven-day plan by tapping on Settings > Account.

Make sure to complete the 10 days either by recharging the account on a daily basis by paying Rs 7 per day (if opt for daily plans) or opting for a weekly plan by paying Rs 25 for a week. After you complete your 10 days, you will get to see a week’s premium mini plan for just Rs 2. Notably, the subscription would be limited to only one device.

Therefore, to use the Spotify premium mini plan for Rs 2 per week, you must first complete the 10 days of subscription (at the default price) in the upcoming 30 days.

Adding on to that the audio streaming platform has launched its new Spotify Rewards Program starting in Asian countries and will be available for both iOS and Android users.

The current plans of Spotify in India are as follows:

Individual premium access plan: This package, which has a one-account cap, costs Rs. 117 per month.

Premium duo limits account to two users and costs Rs 149 per month.

Premium family: You can link up to 6 accounts with this plan, which costs Rs 179 per month.

Premium student: The plan provides premium access to one account specifically for college students for Rs 59 per month.