Yearender 2022: The Curious Case Of Elon Musk And His Twitter Takeover

As of the first month of 2022, Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has begun to take over the microblogging service. Elon initially began purchasing company stock in January, and in April he announced that he had amassed more than 9.2% of the company's shares, totaling more than $ 2.6 billion, making him the social media platform's largest shareholder after which he was invited to become a board member of the company which he accepted.

Twitter Deal: How It Started?

After a few meetings, Elon made the decision to stop attending board meetings for a variety of reasons. Elon then made a non-bid buyout offer to the company of $43 billion with the goal of ensuring that the platform is free of speech, bot-free, and user friendly, to which the Twitter board responded that it will carefully consider the proposal.

After all the legal advices and consultancies, the microblogging platform openly accepted the buyout offer for $44 billion to become Musk’s own private firm. The agreement also stated that Musk would be obligated to pay Twitter a $1 billion breakup fee if he failed to complete the acquisition.

Why Was Twitter Deal On Hold?

Following news that 5 percent of Twitter's daily active users were spam accounts on May 13, Musk disclosed that he had put the deal "on hold," which led Twitter shares to decline by more than 10%. Musk made it clear that he was still committed to the purchase. After that, Elon Musk announced that the deal would not move forward until the microblogging platform provides statistics about the fake accounts on the platform.

In contrast, Twitter investor William Heresniak filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk, claiming that by manipulating the market, Musk had broken Californian corporate law. Following the proceedings, Musk was unable to halt the acquisition contract, and his actions have reduced the company's market value. Later, Musk threatened to cancel the agreement because Twitter was withholding important data, to which the company publicly retaliated that it would work with the businessman and give him access to the relevant information.

Later, Twitter stated that more than one million spam accounts were deleted daily and reaffirmed that it was impossible to determine the precise number of these accounts externally because doing so would require access to individual user data.

Elon Musk Tried To Back Off?

Due to Twitter's alleged "material breach" of several terms of the agreement, including its refusal to comply with Musk's requests for spambot account data and its firing of high-ranking employees, Musk announced his intention to end the proposed acquisition. Twitter responded by threatening legal action. On July 12, Twitter officially filed a lawsuit against Musk at the Delaware Court of Chancery, to which Musk replied with the tweet "Oh the irony lol."

On August 6, Musk tweeted that Agrawal should engage in a public discussion about Twitter's spambot accounts before asking his followers if they thought that fewer than 5% of Twitter accounts were "fake/spam."

Closure Of Twitter Deal

However, the legal requirements continued until the beginning of October, at which point Elon Musk changed his mind and chose to purchase Twitter. After worries from Musk's team that they wouldn't be able to demonstrate a material adverse effect justifying a breach of contract, this was done.

Elon Musk finally closed the high-profile deal later that month on October 28, arriving at the office holding a sink and tweeting, "The bird is freed." He let go top executives later in the day, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett. In addition, he fired over 7,000 workers and made sizable global layoffs.

Changes Made By Elon Musk:

After Musk took over the micro-blogging platform, he made many controversial changes including the addition of the Blue badge in the Blue Subscription which ultimately led to many impersonations and controversies. Later he added three different badges including the grey badge for official people, the golden badge for the companies, and the blue badge for the subscription owners.

Elon Musk Stepping Down As CEO?

Elon Musk once again sparked controversy after posting a poll in which he asked if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter to which 57 percent of the users said yes. To this, the Twitter Chief reacted with “Bots”.