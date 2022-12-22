Yearender 2022: Social Media Giants To Tech Firms, Companies Rocked By Outages This Year

One of the most talked about ideas in the current era is the concept of digital life. The modern man wants to live a digital life and communicate digitally with his family, friends, and colleagues. In today's age, technology has become a necessity for everyone and it has also made life easier. However, there are many challenges associated with the use of technology. And, one of them is the availability of various platforms.

Technology issues have led to many tragic events, especially when the servers of the platform drop. Many such incidents happened in the year 2022- several major tech platforms faced outages. Gmail, WhatsApp, Twitter, Spotify, and Discord were some of the major tech platforms which faced downtime during this period. The below points highlight some of the biggest technology outages from 2022.

WhatsApp:

One of the biggest and most controversial outages was the WhatsApp outage. On October 25, the world’s most-used instant messaging platform faced an outage for around one and a half hours during which the users were not able to send or receive messages individually or in a group. The platform has over 2 billion active users and in India, it has over 400 million. During the outage, Downdetector mentioned that it has reported at around 2.9 million reports. After the users reimagined the access, Meta the parent company of WhatsApp said “The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved”.

Instagram:

Instagram has also witnessed plenty of outages this year. On July 14, 2022, more than 6 lakh users took Downdetector to report that they were unable to load their feed and messages. Next to this was a very unique outage that happened on October 30. During this outage, the users were told by the platform that their accounts were suspended. For those who were able to log in, the platform showed them a dip in the number of followers making it chaos.

“We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry!” Instagram wrote on its Twitter handle.

Spotify:

The popular audio streaming platform also faced its largest outage on March 8 for two hours. According to Downdetector, around 2.9 million users reported the outage of the platform. During the outage, the users were unable to stream their favourite music on the platform.

On October 21, 2022, users also reported some disruptions that they were unable to listen to Taylor Swift’s new track Midnights which was launched on the same day.

Snapchat:

The real-time photo-sharing social media platform is also a part of the outage list as it went down on July 12, 2022. More than 3 lakh users reported the outage on Downdetector mentioning that they are unable to share pictures with their friends. Not only this, the users were not able to send messages to their friends, and family.

Twitter

The micro-blogging platform which has been constantly in the headline after the Musk takeover has also witnessed an outage on July 14, November 4, and December 11. The users were unable to share their thoughts and opinions on the platform. More than 500,000 users complained that they were unable to view their feeds, scroll through tweets, or leave comments on other users' tweets. Notably, every outage happened for hours.

Gmail:

Businesses, individuals, and government agencies that rely on Google's mail services have also experienced outage last week. Unlike other outages, this one was global, restricting users from sending and receiving emails and making the platform unresponsive. Both desktop and application users were impacted by the outage, which lasted for more than two hours.