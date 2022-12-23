Yearender 2022: Samsung S22 Ultra To iPhone 14 Pro, 5 Best Flagship Smartphones Of This Year

Most ultra-premium smartphones have advanced hardware compared to normal models. Developers are now focusing on powerful cores that can handle any task without a hitch. Plus, these phones have plenty of memory to run programs efficiently. Basically, ultra-premiums will be able to accomplish anything you ask of them without slowing down or crashing. This is thanks to a combination of high-end specs and ultra-precise manufacturing techniques. Plus, ultra-premium flagships will be much more durable due to stronger materials and more robust construction.

Thankfully, new technology and fashion trends are changing every year. What everyone should anticipate from an ultra-premium flagship in 2022 is described in the paragraphs that follow.

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:

The first on the list is Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unveiled on 8th February 2022, it is one of the most sold and loved flagship products. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features arguably the best in business AMOLED display along with the superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. As a surprise, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled the smartphone with S-Pen which was earlier limited to the Note series.

With this, the company has offered a 100x optical zoom in the camera and a promise of 5 years of Android OS support. Additionally, the phone features a premium matte finish rear body.

The current flagship S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,18,999 for the 512GB storage variant while the fans wait for the upcoming S23 series, which is rumoured to be launched in the first week of February. Both variants come standard with 12GB of RAM.

2. iPhone 14 Pro:

The second on the list is among the most popular iPhone 14 Pro which is currently facing supply chain and availability issues and has actually performed well in the Indian market. Launched in September, the iPhone 14 Pro is a current flagship of the tech giant Apple.

The iPhone 14 Pro has seen plenty of new updates this year which include the latest A16 Bionic chipset, an enhanced OLED display along with the ice-breaking Dynamic Island feature. The Dynamic Island is a rectangular pill cut-out, through which the users can access the tasks running in the background, be it songs, calls, or more.

In terms of cameras, the tech giant has also revealed that it uses Sony sensors for its iPhones. The phone has a 48 MP primary shooter along with a 12 MP Ultra Wide lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in four variants, each with 6 GB of RAM as standard. There are several storage options available, beginning with 128 GB. The 128GB storage variant is Rs 1,29,900, the 256GB storage variant is Rs 1,39,900, the 512GB storage variant is Rs 1,59,900, and the 1TB storage variant is Rs 1,79,900.

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro:

The tech giant Google has released its flagship series in the Made by Google event after four years. The latest Pixel 7 series is the current flagship and witnessing a tremendous response from its users.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a series of important updates which was much needed in the Pixel series. The Pixel 7 Pro has enhanced AI and ML capabilities along with the recently introduced Tensor G2 chipset. The phone also features a massive AMOLED curved display making the phone look more premium, that too, with an impressive design.

The feature for which the Pixel series is known is the camera, a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera are all included in the Pixel 7 Pro's triple camera setup at the back. It now provides a 5x zoom. A 10.8 MP front camera is also included for selfies, videos, and face recognition. Notably, the tech giant has also added plenty of new impressive features to its camera.

The smartphone can be a good choice for people who are looking for a flagship phone that too at a reasonable price. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is available in retail stores as well as the e-commerce platforms at a starting price of Rs 84,999 for 2GB RAM + 128GB storage trim.

4. OnePlus 10 Pro:

We cannot overlook the current flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in favour of the Chinese smartphone maker's brand-new OnePlus 11, which is set to debut in the first half of next year. If we talk about the flagships, OnePlus, which is known for releasing versatile phones at affordable prices, is doing pretty well.

Talking about the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great phone at the price at which it is offered. To prove the statement, the phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with great in-house power and RAM options.

In terms of optics, the phone features an enhanced triple camera setup in collaboration with Hasselblad. The primary shooter is a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor along with a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80 W fast charging support. The current prices for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro are Rs 61,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4:

Last but not least is Samsung's unique foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4. The smartphone is the fourth generation of foldable smartphones introduced by Samsung and is by far the best smartphone under the Z series.

However, it would be fair to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 resembles its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3 with some minor changes in the design and specifications. The phone now features an AMOLED display along with IPX8 water-resistant and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The phone is an overall package of features with looks that can perform daily tasks quite easily.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently offered in three storage configurations, all of which come standard with 12GB RAM. Priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 256GB storage option, Rs 1,64,999 for 512GB storage, and a staggering Rs 1,84,999 for the top-end 1TB storage option.