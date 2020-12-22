Yearender 2020: India witnessed a lot of new wearable launches in 2020, and we have shortlisted some smartwatches that we believe are a bang for the buck.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The year 2020 came as one of the unforgettable years, owing to the coronavirus outbreak which afflicted a large chunk of the population and affected almost everything. The pandemic changed the way we use and see technology. Now, most of the new technologies are focusing on the health of a person owing to the coronavirus.

Ever since the COVID 19 outbreak, people have been forced to reassess their priorities, with health and wellbeing taking the spotlight. Now that people are actively taking care of themselves, wearable technology has gained a lot of popularity. India witnessed a lot of new wearable launches in 2020, and we have shortlisted some smartwatches that we believe are a bang for the buck.

Amazfit GTR 2

Amazfit has constantly blown us away with their innovative products ranging from affordable smartwatches to premium smartwatches. Their latest launch, Amazfit GTR 2, comes with a large 1.39” AMOLED high definition screen and an ‘always-on’ display feature. It also comes equipped with Huami-developed BioTracker that enables 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Some other key features include tracking of blood oxygen levels, physical activities, sleep, and stress levels. Amazfit also allows you to control music and call notifications on your smartphones through their watches that come with a smart assistant - Alexa. The watch starts at Rs. 12,999.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

Mi Watch Revolve is the first smartwatch launch from Xiaomi in India. The smartwatch comes with a high definition AMOLED display and a battery that can last for up to two weeks. It comes with ten different sports modes that can help get the best out of your workouts. Xiaomi’s Mi watch Revolve is currently available for Rs. 9,999.

Oppo Smartwatch

Oppo’s smartwatch was a surprise entry to the wearables market in 2020. The watch runs on Google’s Wear OS and comes with a 1.6” and 1.91” AMOLED display. It comes equipped with a tracker for your heartbeat, daily steps and workouts, and a battery that can last up to 36 hours in smart mode. Oppo smartwatches start at a base price of Rs, 14,990.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung’s third generation of their smartwatch is designed to look like a classic watch but packs a punch with its smart features that allow you to track your daily activity, workouts, and heart rates. The wearable tech by Samsung is available in two dial sizes - 41mm and 45mm with a starting price of Rs. 30,990. The watch is also available in cellular and non-cellular formats.

Garmin Forerunner

Forerunner by Garmin is the perfect watch for all the runners out there. The watches come with a GPS tracker that records accurate location, distance, pace, and intervals. The Garmin Forerunner 745 comes with built-in activity profiles for running, triathlon, swimming, etc. Another key feature is the watch’s Garmin Coach that provides a free training plan and step-by-step instructions based on your goals. The starting prices of the device depends on the models that you pick.

Posted By: Talib Khan