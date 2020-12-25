Yearender 2020: The global smartphone market experienced its worst decline ever in the year marred by the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruptions to economic activities. The companies responded to the changing marketing dynamics and by the end of the year, the highly competitive smartphone industry had several new additions.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The global smartphone market experienced its worst decline ever in 2020 -- the year marred by the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruptions to economic activities. The brands endeavoured to stay on track in the first few months that followed the outbreak. Apple, which unveils its new iPhone in September, every year, delayed the launch event by a month. Other companies responded to the changing marketing dynamics and by the end of the year, the highly competitive smartphone industry had several new additions. As the year draws to a close, let's look at top 5 premium smartphones launched this year.

iPhone 12 Pro

The much-awaited iPhone 12 series with 5G support A14 bionic chip and new design with flatter curves was launched on October 12. The high-end iPhone 12 Pro model received much praise. The phone comes with a 6.1 inch OLED Super Retina XDR display and are powered by A14 Bionic chipset that also powers the cheaper iPhones. The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 12MP ultrawide, 12 wide angle lens and 12 telephoto lens.

Price: The 128 GB variant of iPhone 12 Pro had the launch price of Rs 1,19,000.

Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with 2400X1800-Pixel. The heart of the phone contains the Exynos 990 processor which is the same processor that powers the premium version of the S20 range i.e. the S20 Ultra. The rear camera includes a 12MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The front camera is a 32 MP camera.

Price: The 128 GB variant of Galaxy G20 FE had the launch price of Rs 49,999

OnePlus Nord

If you are looking for a phone with a good hardware and flagship-level feature at a budget price, OnePlus Nord is perhaps the best option in the market. The phone comes with a 5-G ready processor, solid battery life and big display at the fraction of the price of OnePlus' other devices.

Price: OnePlus Nord was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 24,999

Moto G 5G plus

The Moto G 5G plus was launched in India at a price of Rs 20,999. The phone introduced the Snapdragon 750 G to the Indian market. It is also one of the handful of phones in its price bracket that comes with a 5-% ready processor.

Price: Moto G 5G plus was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 6.67-inch Full HD Plus displays with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. The phone has 5020 mAh battery and it comes with a 33-Watt fast charger.

Price: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,998

Posted By: Lakshay Raja