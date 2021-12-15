New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphones are an essential part of an individual's life. It not just only make things easier for people but also saves their time. Over the period of time, smartphone manufacturers have introduced budget-friendly phones loaded with eye-catching features like dual cameras at the back, fast charging support, and a large display. Brands like Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Infinix, have already introduced smartphones that are under Rs 10,000 and have exciting features.

If you are looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone, then here are the five best devices under Rs 10,000. However, there's no particular order for this list, and the price of mentioned smartphones may also vary on e-commerce websites.

Nokia C20 Plus

Price: Rs 8,999

The Nokia C20 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch screen and weighs 204 grams. Users get a micro-USB port for charging along with a 3.5mm audio jack. While talking about storage then, the phone has up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Nokia C20 Plus is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and has a 5-megapixel camera in front. The smartphone runs on Android Go.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Price: Rs 8,999

The Motorola Moto E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. While talking about the camera, then the phone has a 48-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola Moto E7 Plus has up to 4 GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Price: Rs 9,499

Samsung Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy F02s comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging via the USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30A

Price: Rs 8,999

The Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. While talking about the camera, then the phone has a single 13-megapixel camera, and at the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Infinix Hot 11S

Price: Rs 10,999

Infinix Hot 11S has a 6.78-inch screen and is powered by MediaTek Helio G88. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and has a 50-megapixel primary camera. Though the price of the phone exceeds the limit of Rs 10,000, customers can still bring the price down with bank offers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen