New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: We all love our smartphones and phone makers considering the fact keep updating the smartphone market with new features, designs, and quality. Every year, the smartphone market witnesses some new more advanced features getting embedded into its product and so the cycle of smart phones is never-ending.

Most of the phones get the latest features and update from their makers and they replace the existing old features of the phone. This year also witnessed many smartphone launches throughout. From Samsung to Apple to Vivo each Mobile maker brought new, developed, and stellar phones into the market

And if you're among those users who like to keep them updated with all the new features in the phone market, then we have prepared a list of the best phones of the year 2021, which you can buy or recommend someone before the year ends.

Here, are the Best Smartphones of the year 2021:

iPhone 13 series

Apple's iPhone 13 series be it iPhone 13 or, 13 mini or 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max they all have captured the market since their release. The iPhone 13 Mini is easy to use with one hand and even fits into tight jean pockets while is a reliable choice for most people, sporting a 6.1-inch screen and two excellent rear cameras. Both the Pro models offer the high-refresh-rate treatment for their displays, with the new screens being able to scale from 10Hz to 120Hz. There are new camera sensors and upgraded lenses which offer better stills and video performance compared to last year's models.

iPhone 13 mini is priced at Rs.69,000 while iPhone 13 is priced at Rs79,000 and iPhone 13Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This Samsung phone is priced at Rs Rs. 1,05,999 and is considered the best android phone launched in the year 2021. It offers excellent telephoto cameras,Superb display, Solid battery life, Very good performance. Samsung has really upped its camera game with this generation, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra arguably has one of the best sets of cameras out there.

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro+ is considered the best phone of 2021 as it offers an Elegant design, IP68 rating, a Sharp 120Hz display, Excellent video stabilization, Good low-light camera quality, Good battery life, Very good performance. Priced at Rs 79,000 also offers an IP68 rating, wireless charging, a telephoto camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a metal body.

Mi 11 Ultra

Priced at Rs 69,000, this Mi 11 Ultra offers Excellent build quality, Striking display, Powerful SoC, Competent cameras, All-day battery life, and Competitive pricing. It also offers premium features such as an IP68 rating and 8K video recording and wireless charging up to 67W.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OS-operated phone is priced at Rs Rs. 59,999 latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with oodles of fast storage and RAM. The build and design are also premia, with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that is bright, clear, colourful, and smooth. It also offers a 48MP f/1.8 unit, 4500mAh and Wraps charging 65T, 50W wireless

Posted By: Ashita Singh