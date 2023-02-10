yahoo-plans-to-lay-off-more-than-20-per-cent-of-workforce-to-restructure-its-ad-tech-division

JOINING other tech giants in the layoffs move, Yahoo on Thursday announced that it has decided to lay off more than 20 per cent of the total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division, Reuters reported.

The company, which has been owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) since a USD 5 billion takeover in 2021, said the move would allow concentrating its efforts and investments in its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform.

The cuts will impact nearly 50 per cent of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.

This came amid a gloomy global economic situation, that resulted in many big tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and others, Dell Technologies, and others announcing job cuts. Not only tech giants, but many companies in the PC sector have recorded large losses, resulting in layoffs. Previously, HP cut 6,000 jobs in November of last year, and Cisco Systems Inc cut 4,000 jobs.

In the latest, entertainment multimedia streaming platform Disney also joined the layoffs move, as the company on Wednesday announced that it would sack 7,000 employees as part of an effort to save USD 5.5 billion in cost and make its streaming business profitable.

"This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated approach to our operations," Iger told analysts on a conference call. "We are committed to running efficiently, especially in a challenging environment," Iger said in a statement, Reuters reported.

In January, Spotify Technology SA also planned to layoffs employees. In October last year, the company laid off 38 staff from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios.

Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, Twitter was one of the first to announce the job cuts and followed by which other tech giants also started announcing.