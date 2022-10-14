Xiaomi's Pocket-Friendly 'Redmi A1 Plus' Launched In India; Check Price And Specifications Here

Redmi has launched its pocket-friendly yet feature-loaded phone Redmi A1 Plus today at 12 noon. The all-new phone is better than its predecessor Redmi A1 in terms of screen, processor, and design.

According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will feature an HD display with MediaTek Helio chipset and a leather finish design (to avoid fingerprint smudges) along with decent battery size. Here is the in-depth walkaround of the phone.

Redmi A1 Plus Specifications:

The all-new Redmi A1 Plus will be available with a 6.52 HD+ display along with a 120 Hz of the touch sampling rate. It features a retro 3.5mm jack along with a 5000mAh battery which has a massive standby time. Every user can enjoy up to 31.5 hrs of uninterrupted VoLTE Calling. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 Processor along with four ARM Cortex-A53's operating up to a super-fast 2.0GHz along with high-speed LPDDR4X RAM.

It is set to run on clean Android 12 and will support over 20 regional languages to attract customers all across the country.

Talking about the optics, it sports an 8 MP dual camera for sharp and crisp pictures. The front setup will come with a 5MP front camera. It features 32GB storage which can be later expanded up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.

Redmi A1 Plus Price, Colours, And Availability:

The all-new Redmi A1 Plus is set to be available in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue shades in the Indian market. Remi A1 Plus will be priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2 GB variant, and Rs 8,499 for the 3GB variant.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus will be available on Flipkart, mi.com, mi Home, and across offline platforms from 17th October 2022, 12.00 noon. As an introductory offer, Redmi is offering its A1 Plus at a price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 ( Diwali Discount on both variants) until 31st October 2022.

"The recently launched Redmi A1 is off to a great start on all platforms. For newcomers, we are delivering the perfect combination of design, security, and clean user experience to enhance the lives of consumers, thereby providing a complete smartphone solution at an affordable price,” said Sumit Sonal, General Manager - Marketing, Xiaomi India, in a statement.