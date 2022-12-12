Xiaomi's Announces Launch Date Of Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, To Offer It With 200MP Camera

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced the launch date of its much-awaited Redmi Note 12 Pro series in India. Taking to Twitter, the company has informed the fans that it would be launching the phone on 5th January 2023. As per the teaser shared by the company, the Pro Plus trim would sport a 200 MP camera.

"The highest resolution ever on a smartphone camera = #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G!" The #SuperNote's 200MP camera is the only camera you'll ever need. P.S. Your 12:12 wish is about to come true on 05.01.2023!", the company writes on Twitter.

Reportedly, the company could launch the same trims with the same specifications in India as it did in China earlier this year.

Redmi 12 Series Expected Specifications:

The Redmi 12 series which is already getting a great response in the Chinese smartphone market may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset along with (up to) 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display along with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz. The phone is also expected to support a mind-boggling 210W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the top-notch Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may feature a quad camera setup along with the confirmed 200 MP primary shooter. With this company is expected to provide a telephoto and ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone might feature a standard 16MP front camera.

Redmi 12 Series Expected Price In India:

Looking at the prices available in China, the phone is likely to be priced in between Rs 25,000 to 28,000 for the pro variant. However, the company has not made any official statements about the availability and the price of all the smartphones it is going to offer starting from January 5, 2023.