Xiaomi TV Stick 4K With In-Built Chromecast Launched In India; All About Next-Generation TV Stick

XIAOMI, a Chinese consumer electronics business has unveiled a new generation of streaming devices with Dolby Vision support for an immersive viewing experience in honour of reaching its fifth anniversary in the nation. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with a small and compact design.

The company introduced the next-generation streaming device with Android TV and the users can get their hands on over 400,000 movies and shows from different streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more on 4K resolution. Additionally, the streaming device also lets the consumer access over 10,000 applications straight from Google Play.

"We do not anticipate any growth in the smart TV market in 2023. In order to maintain our current position as the leading force in this market, we wish to keep offering our current selection of items. Everyone agrees that the smart TV market will experience flat growth in 2023. While that is still true, we think that 4K will be the driving factor for many of the ranges in our portfolio," said Xiaomi India Deputy Head of Product Sudeep Sahu to PTI.

"Since 2018, we have shipped 1 crore TV and streaming devices. Even for streaming devices, we aim to gradually include technologies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In 2023, a growing number of our products will allegedly support high-end technologies. It will spread to DTS X, DTS Virtual X, and more ranges in addition to OLED and QLED technologies," he added.

He further hinted that Xiaomi could up the game by introducing HDR10 and Dolby Vision which would result in the success of the company in the future.

"We still don't have 8K content in India. We're still in 4K mode. HDR10 and Dolby Vision will help us succeed in the future. This year, we will maintain a lean and clean portfolio. We will deliver 4K to screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to larger. Improved audio and video experiences will be in high demand "Sahu stated.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Price In India:

From February 20, 2023, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be available exclusively on Mi.com for Rs 4,999.