New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi is one of the most pocket-friendly brands as it has launched several cheap devices which are widely loved by people. Continuing with this trend, Xiaomi will now introduce its economical range of smartphones along with earbuds. The Chinese tech firm will launch its earbuds and smartphones on Friday.



The company has said that the smartphone will have a 6000 mAh battery and will support reverse charging while the earbuds will offer a 30-hour battery life. So if you are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartphone and earbuds which are loaded with various specifications, then be ready to get your hands on Redmi 10 Prime smartphone and new Redmi branded true wireless stereo (TWs).



Here are the expected price and specifications of both the gadgets:



Price of Redmi 10 Prime smartphone (Expected)



The Redmi 10 Prime is a rebranded version of the company's previously launched model -- Redmi 10. The starting price of Redmi 10 was USD 179 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB 128GB variant was priced at USD 219 (around 16,600). So consumers can expect the price range of Redmi 10 Prime at around the same as Redmi 10 in India.



Specifications of Redmi 10 Prime (expected)



A few days back the company has announced a few specifications about the phone, according to which the phone will support the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC which is the same as Redmi 10. On the other hand, other details included a hole-punch display, adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones.



If the new Redmi 10 Prime comes with similar specifications to Redmi 10 then consumers can expect a quad rear camera setup (50-megapixel 8-megapixel 2-megapixel 2-megapixel), 8-megapixel front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 6.5-inch full-HD 90Hz refresh rate display, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, MIUI 12.5 (based on Android 11), 18W fast charging support, and 9W reverse wired charging



Price of Redmi Earbuds (Expected)



Last week the company had teased about the brand new Redmi true wireless earbuds, which showed that the earbuds are in an egg-shaped charging case and the design of the earbuds is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, the specification of these earbuds is somewhat close to the Redmi Airdots 3 pro. The Redmi Airdoots 3 pro was priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400), whereas the earbuds were priced globally at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500). This helps consumers to have an idea that the all-new Redmi earbuds true wireless will be priced somewhere in between.



Specifications of New Redmi true wireless earbuds (expected)



It is expected that the Redmi true wireless earbuds will run on a Qualcomm chipset and support for aptX Adaptive codec. The teaser also revealed that buds might have dual drivers and will support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbud will come in a splash/ sweatproof design and touch controls. Quick Pair support was also teased.

