New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Xiaomi is all set to reveal its multiple new products which are under the flagship of Mi Mix 4 smartphone today in China. Not only this, the company is also going to launch a bunch of different products, including the Mi Pad 5 Series Android-based tablets and a new range of Mi OLED TVs for 2021. For the past few days, the company has been teasing about the new smartphones and other devices.



One of the most amazing features of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is that it comes with an under-display selfie camera which will be the first among all the commercial smartphones. Xiaomi will also livestream the launching event for its far-living audience. People can watch the Livestream of the event over the company’s website as well as the YouTube channel. The event will begin at 7.30 pm local time (5 pm IST).



Mi Mix 4 features, price, and its specifications (Tentative)



The Xiaomi company has committed that the Mi Mix 4 will come with an under-display selfie camera, through which the user can enjoy the full-screen viewing experience. While talking about its display then Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to have a 6.67-inch primary full-HD+ OLED display. However, according to some rumours, it is believed that the smartphone could have a secondary display at the back as well just like the Mi 11 Ultra.



Meanwhile, it is also believed that the phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC along with that it will have a triple rear camera setup, with a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor. The phone will be launched with a 5,000mAh decent battery back-up with 120W fast charging. The phone is expected to have 12GB of RAM. While talking about the price of the phone then it is expected to be on a higher side as the phone falls under the premium category. However, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 prices will be revealed during the launch.



Mi Pad 5 features, price, and specifications (Expected)



The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be introduced in today's launch; the device is expected to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is believed that the Xiaomi mi pad 5 will have 6GB of RAM and run Android 11 out of the box. On the other hand, Mi Pad 5 is expected to have a dual rear camera system like most modern-day tablets. Wherein the primary lens would be 20-megapixel and the secondary will be a 13-megapixel lens.



Talking about the battery life, the Mi Pad 5 will have an 8720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It is believed that the tablet will consist of 10.95-inch IPS LCD 120Hz display. Meanwhile, the Mi 5 Pad will come with accessories like an external keyboard and stylus. Regarding the security system of the tablet, the Mi Pad 5 is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



The price of Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 prices will be revealed during the launch.



Features and specification of Mi OLED TV 2021 (Expected)



It is believed that the Mi OLED TV 2021 range will also be launched at the event today. The Chinese e-commerce site JD.com has dedicated a special page for the Mi OLED TV. The Mi OLED TV 2021 range will come in three different sizes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. It is believed that the TV will have Ultra HD 4K display resolution with support for HDR and will run on a quad-core processor. On the other hand, these TVs can easily connect to any android phone.



Meanwhile, it is expected that the TVs will have thin bezels and support Nvidia G-Sync for a better gaming experience. While talking about the weight of the TVs the 55-inch model may weigh about 21.5kg, the 65-inch should weigh about 30.1kg, and the 77-inch is listed to weigh 53.3k

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen