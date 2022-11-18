Xiaomi Teases MIUI 14, Could Be Most Streamlined And Lightweight Operating Software

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi which revealed its MIUI13 in December last year is all set to unveil its latest MIUI 14. This came after the head of MIUI officially teased the arrival of MIUI 14. Notably, the MIUI 13 was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 series, and looking at the pattern it has been speculated that MIUI 14 could launch with the Xiaomi 13 series which is scheduled to happen in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi's Jin Fan, Head of MIUI Experience, has made a few comments regarding the upcoming rollout. Jin took to Weibo and posted a video, in which it was made clear that his team had put a lot of effort into creating the MIUI 14 over the previous 12 months. He hinted that the new version of Xiaomi's mobile software would soon be available to users.

Jin Fan also mentions that the aim of developing the latest version of MIUI 14 is to create a most streamlined and lightweight flagship mobile system which clearly indicates that the MIUI is coming with an overall design revamp.

Notably, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not been able to cope up with releasing regular updates for their users. On the other hand, manufacturers like Oppo, and Vivo have already started rolling out the Android 13 for many of their devices.

According to rumours, Android 13 will serve as the foundation for MIUI 14's development. A few bloggers previously predicted that MIUI 14 would emphasise three key features: no ads, no pre-installation, and no push.