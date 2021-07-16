Canalys claimed Xiaomi took second place for the first time ever with a 17 per cent share. On the other hand, Samsung continues to be at first place with a 19 per cent market share while Apple is now the third place with a 14 per cent share.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese multinational electronics company Xiaomi Corporation has overtaken Apple Inc to become the second-largest smartphone vendor globally, claimed a report by market research firm Canalys.

Canalys claimed Xiaomi took second place for the first time ever with a 17 per cent share. On the other hand, Samsung continues to be at first place with a 19 per cent market share while Apple is now the third place with a 14 per cent share.

Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said that the standard selling price of Xiaomi phones stands at 40 per cent to 75 per cent, which is cheaper as compared to Samsung and Apple phones. He added that this time the company's priority is to expand the sales of its high-end devices.

"So a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices, such as the Mi 11 Ultra. But it will be a tough battle, with OPPO and Vivo sharing the same objective, and both willing to spend big on above-the-line marketing to build their brands in a way that Xiaomi is not," he said.

The company has also achieved an 83 per cent growth rate. It is followed by Oppo with 28 per cent and Vivo with a 27 per cent growth rate. Whereas Samsung's growth rate was 15 per cent and Apple's growth rate has been the lowest at 1 per cent.

According to the Canalys report, there has been a 12 per cent increase in smartphone shipments in this quarter compared to the previous quarter. Stanton said that Xiaomi has achieved very fast growth in the overseas business.

Xiaomi's smartphones have been the most liked in West Europe, Africa, and Latin America. While talking about shipment rise then company's shipment has seen a rise of more 300 per cent in Latin America, 150 per cent Africa and 50 per cent in Western Europe.

Xiaomi Corporation is a Chinese multinational electronics company. The company provides a budget-friendly phone with all the latest features to its users. Xiaomi's smartphone costs 40 per cent less than Samsung and 75 per cent less than Apple.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen