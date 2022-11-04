Xiaomi Likely To Launch Redmi 12 5G In India Soon; Here's What We Know

After the launch of Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in China last week, Xiaomi is ready to launch its mid-range 5G smartphone in India. This came after the phone got spotted on BIS certification. The Redmi Note 12 5G series can come to India under the name of Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco.

According to reports, the brand has listed the phone under Poco in the BIS certification process. The reports also speculate that the phone may get launched in India by the end of this month only. In addition, the name "Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge'' was discovered in the MIUI codebase of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, leading some to speculate that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may soon be released in India under the name Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications:

The Redmi Note 12 5G was launched with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ resolution AMOLED along with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset with Octa-core processor. The phone features a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33W charging support. The phone runs on Android 12, MIUI 13 and features USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go ports.

Talking about the optics, the phone features a dual camera with 48 MP primary shooter and 2 MP lens. It also includes an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.



Talking about the security, the phone has a fingerprint sensor. It also features a 3.5mm jack for the music lovers.