Xiaomi Likely To Launch Its Smart Band 7 Pro In India; Check Expected Prices, Features Here

Xiaomi in its recent event held on October 4 not just launched the smartphones and Redmi Pad, but it also launched its new smartwatch named Smart Band 7 Pro. The watch is going to be released on the global market soon.

The Smart Band 7 Pro will have an AMOLED display with an Always-On-Display feature and a built-in GPS which will definitely help in navigation, especially in countries like India.

With the impressive launch of 12T and 12T Pro, Xiaomi also released some other gadgets including a QLED television (in various sizes) and a smart vacuum cleaner as well.



XIAOMI SMART BAND 7 PRO FEATURES:

The Smart Band 7 Pro will have a super bright 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326 PPI. The always-on display feature allows you to brighten your screen throughout the time you wear it. Xiaomi has given a sturdy design to the Smart Band 7 Pro with a metal frame. It supports over 110 sports modes and other health-related features such as a SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and heart rate sensor.

Alexa is the wearable's default voice assistant and can also be used to control other smart devices as well. 5 ATM water resistance and GPS compatible with GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS are some unique features that it will provide. Xiaomi said the Smart Band 7 Pro can function for up to 12 days on a single charge.

However, the company has not revealed if the watch will launch in India or not. It is expected that the company will soon launch it in more countries including India. Earlier, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Pad at an introductory price of 14,999.



Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Expected Price:

Xiaomi has unveiled it's Smart Band Pro 7 at a price of 99 EUR (Rs 8,100 approx) with two color options- Black and White.