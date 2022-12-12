Xiaomi Launches MIUI14: 5 New Changes That Are Way Better Than The Previous Version

After the delay, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has rolled out its latest user interface MIUI 14 with Xiaomi's latest flagship. As reported, the new interface MIUI 14 is based on Android 13 and is introduced with a plethora of new add-ons including features, visual themes, and much more.

If you are someone who was desperately waiting for the update and want to know more about the MIUI 14, here is the list of new add-ons which will definitely impress you:

Design:

The company, as usual, has completely updated the interface's visual design. The business has enhanced the icons' size and sharpness and given users the option to customise them by adding new popular widget formats and home screen folders (just like Apple does). To make the user experience more interactive, the new update also includes new pet and plant widgets.

Performance:

The company has kept its promises and updated the software with a smaller file size, making it simpler for software developers to create slick and power-efficient applications. The company now claims that it has improved system performance by up to 60% and that there are now only eight apps that cannot be removed.

New Features:

As was already mentioned, the new update is significantly smaller than its predecessors, with the firmware's overall size coming in at just over 13 GB. Users will be able to better manage their notifications thanks to the new update. With just one swipe, the user is able to dismiss the resident notifications. It has also been working on privacy as a feature. The MIUI 14 phones no longer store data in the cloud and perform all actions locally on the device.

Plenty of new AI features have been added such as extracting text from images, MI AI voice assistant, document scanner, translation, and filtering spam calls.

MIUI 14 Xiaomi Magic Center:

The Xiaomi Magic Center has also been updated with faster device connections, which reduces latency. According to the company, the MIUI 14 will boost picture transmission during streaming by 77%, earphone connectivity by 50%, and mobile TV connection speed by 12%.