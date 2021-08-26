New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi 5X TV series in India, which is believed to be the successors of the Mi TV 4X smart TV series. The Mi 5X TV series will come in three different size variants i.e.43 inch, 50 inch and 55 inch screen sizes. All the models will have a 4K display and a dual sound system. Xiaomi is one of the most pocket-friendly brands when it comes to smartphones or smart TV's.



While talking about the price then the 32-inch model of Mi TV 5x will come in India for Rs 31,999. The 50-inch model will cost Rs 41,999 whereas the Smart TV with a 55 inch screen size will come for Rs 47,999. The Mi TV 5X is being offered with an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards as part of the launch offer. Also, the TV can be bought on the easy EMI option and is available on Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma.



Specifications



All the three smart TV models of the Mi TV 5X series support 4K resolution, which will be 3840X2160 pixels. The Mi TV 5X also supports HDR10 + and Doly Vision. The screen to body ratio of 43 inch and 50 inch smart TV will be 96 per cent. Whereas 96.6 per cent screen to body ratio has been given in 55 inch Smart TV. Mi TV 5x will be a 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU powered Smart TV and it supports Mali G52 MP2. The Mi TV 5X comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Hands-free Google Assistant support has been provided in Smart TV.



Connectivity



For connectivity, the Smart TV has 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, 1x optical, 1x 3.5mm, AV input and H.265. The latest series has been introduced with a dual speaker setup. Apart from this, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD have been supported. The 43-inch Smart TV has 30W stereo speakers. While the 50-inch and 55-inch Smart TVs have 40W stereo speakers. It has a new version of the PatchWall UI, which supports smart recommendations, kids mode and parental look, universal search and over 55 live channels and all-new IMDb integration.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen